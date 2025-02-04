Super Bowl Commercials Are Here! Chris Pratt, Snoop Dogg, Sloths, and More Take Center Stage

The Super Bowl is almost here, and while you’re gearing up for the big game, there’s one thing we can’t forget: the commercials! This year’s batch of Super Bowl ads has already dropped some jaw-dropping surprises, and we’re here to fill you in on what’s going down before the big Sunday. Whether you want to avoid spoilers or just get a sneak peek, here’s your roundup of the latest and greatest ads we’ve seen so far.

First up, Coors Light has taken a wildly adorable turn, skipping the usual A-list stars in favor of… sloths. Yes, you heard that right. The commercial is hilariously effective, and dare we say it, a total sleeper hit. With the cozy vibes and cute critters moving in slow motion, it’s the perfect way to sell a beer that you can enjoy without any rush. Seriously, this one’s so good, we almost wish we hadn’t seen it already.

Next, we’ve got the Fast & Furious crew taking a chill break with Haagen-Dazs ice cream. That’s right, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris are showing that you don’t have to be speeding down the freeway to enjoy the sweet, smooth taste of ice cream. This ad has all the fast-paced action fans love with a refreshing twist—frozen desserts!

Meanwhile, in a more serious ad, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has teamed up with Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady for a powerful message about combating antisemitism. The commercial, produced by Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, is a poignant reminder of how sports and celebrity can unite people for important causes. Seeing these icons come together for such a meaningful campaign brings a sense of hope and solidarity.

Lastly, it’s time to laugh because Kris Jenner is bringing the drama in Meta’s new commercial for their AI glasses. She’s scolding none other than Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, and the comedic timing is absolutely perfect. The ad has all the fun of a Kardashian-family moment with the added techie twist of futuristic eyewear—what’s not to love?

The Super Bowl has never been just about the game—it’s about the spectacle, and these commercials prove that it’s the perfect time for big laughs, big messages, and, of course, big names. Get ready for the ad lineup, folks; it’s going to be a fun ride!