In an era where celebrity news often dominates our screens, the recent engagement of pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce has generated quite the buzz—or has it? While their engagement post has shattered Instagram records with over a million shares in just six hours, a recent poll suggests that the American public might not be as invested in this high-profile romance as one might expect.

According to the poll, a staggering 72% of respondents admit they simply don’t care about the engagement. Only a meager 5% confessed to caring a lot, while 15% said they care a little. Meanwhile, 7% were left unsure of their feelings, perhaps caught in the whirlwind of media frenzy.

The juxtaposition of this apparent indifference with the viral success of their engagement photos raises an intriguing question: If most people don’t care, why did the photos set an Instagram record? With more than a million reposts in a mere six hours, the engagement announcement has already secured its place among the top 20 most-liked posts on the platform.

Adding to the phenomenon, Taylor’s track “So High School,” which soundtracks the engagement photos, has experienced a 400% spike in streams on Spotify. This unexpected surge in popularity suggests that while people claim indifference, their actions tell a different story.

It seems the allure of celebrity culture remains irresistible, as social media users can’t resist engaging with the lives of the rich and famous, even if their survey responses suggest otherwise. Whether it’s a case of secret admiration or the magnetic pull of social media trends, Taylor and Travis’s engagement is a testament to the enduring fascination with pop culture icons.

As the couple basks in their love under the spotlight, one thing is clear: whether we’re willing to admit it or not, the magic of celebrity keeps us coming back for more.