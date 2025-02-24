Taylor Swift Loses 144K Instagram Followers Post-Super Bowl—While Travis Kelce Gains Thousands

Taylor Swift may have walked away from the Super Bowl with her boyfriend winning a ring, but not everyone in the digital world was cheering. According to a report from SportsMillions, Swift has lost over 144,200 Instagram followers since the big game.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce—tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and Swift’s high-profile beau—has seen a 12,370-follower boost since the Super Bowl. Kelce now sits at 6.7 million followers, a fraction of Swift’s colossal 282 million, but still a significant jump.

It’s unclear whether Taylor’s drop in followers is due to the Super Bowl backlash, her relationship with Kelce, or just routine social media fluctuations. Given her immense global fanbase, losing 144K followers is barely a dent in her massive following.

Interestingly, despite their public relationship, neither Taylor nor Travis follows each other on Instagram. Of course, Taylor famously follows no one, while Travis appears to keep his feed free of any high-profile relationship dynamics.

So, is this just the natural churn of social media, or are some fans tuning out? Either way, both stars remain firmly in the spotlight—whether they’re gaining or losing followers.



(NY Post)