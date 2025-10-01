Taylor Swift Shatters Records: First Female Artist to Hit 100 Million Albums Sold!

Hold onto your leg warmers and pop those collar shirts, because Taylor Swift is rewriting history as we speak! The pop sensation and lyrical maestro has just become the first female artist to cross the 100 million album sales mark, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon. With a staggering 105 million albums sold, Taylor is cementing her status as a music industry powerhouse.

The buzz is electric as fans eagerly await the release of her latest opus, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ set to hit the airwaves and record stores this Friday. But even before its release, Taylor has already achieved monumental success, proving once again that she is a force to be reckoned with.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to explore Taylor’s meteoric rise to stardom. Her 2014 album, ‘1989,’ stands as her biggest seller, with a whopping 14 million copies flying off the shelves. Not far behind is her 2008 masterpiece, ‘Fearless,’ which has enchanted 11 million fans worldwide. And let’s not forget about ‘Red,’ ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ and her iconic self-titled debut album — each boasting 8 million copies sold.

In the grand tapestry of music history, Taylor now holds the sixth spot for all-time sales, trailing only behind legends like The Beatles (183 million), Garth Brooks (162 million), Elvis Presley (146.5 million), The Eagles (120 million), and Led Zeppelin (112.5 million). Not too shabby for a girl with a guitar and a dream!

Mariah Carey, who has held the title of the best-selling female artist for years, now finds herself in second place with 75 million albums sold. While Mariah’s accolades are nothing short of spectacular, Taylor’s latest achievement marks a new chapter in the annals of music history.

With her new album poised to make waves and potentially set even more records, the question on everyone’s lips is: Just how far will Taylor’s star ascend? One thing’s for sure — she’s not just shaking it off; she’s shaking up the entire music world. Stay tuned, because the Taylor Swift saga is far from over!