The 2025 Grammy Winners: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and More Take the Stage!

The 2025 Grammy Awards brought the heat, with big wins, bold performances, and some surprises that had us buzzing for days! Here’s your essential roundup of the night’s biggest winners:

Album of the Year: Cowboy Carter by Beyoncé – The Queen Bey continues to reign supreme, capturing this prestigious award with a record that blends country, soul, and pop. Her deep connection to every genre she touches was on full display, solidifying her place in Grammy history.

Song of the Year & Record of the Year: Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar – It’s clear that Lamar is still one of the most electrifying artists of the decade. With Not Like Us, he snagged both Song and Record of the Year, marking a historic moment for hip-hop. Fans have been raving about the track’s social commentary and groundbreaking production.

Best New Artist: Chappell Roan – This year’s Best New Artist award went to the talented Chappell Roan, whose unique sound blends elements of pop, rock, and indie, making waves across the music world.

Best Pop Vocal Album: Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter – Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album delivered an unforgettable punch of catchy hooks and powerful vocals, earning her a win in this category. This was a well-deserved nod to her artistry and growth in the pop world.

Best Pop Solo Performance: Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter – Her hit single Espresso took home Best Pop Solo Performance, showcasing Sabrina’s vocal chops and undeniable charm.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Die with a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – In a stunning collaboration, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars brought their A-game, giving us Die with a Smile, a track that combines Gaga’s dramatic flair with Bruno’s smooth vocals.

Best Rap Performance & Rap Song: Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar – Lamar doesn’t just win big in the song categories, but also in rap-specific honors, sweeping both Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song with Not Like Us.

Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii – Doechii’s album captured the raw edge of modern rap, earning her the Grammy for Best Rap Album and cementing her as one of hip-hop’s brightest stars.

Best Dance/Electronic Album: BRAT by Charli XCX – Charli XCX’s boundary-pushing dance and electronic sounds on BRAT earned her a win in this highly competitive category.

Best Rock Performance & Best Rock Album: Now and Then by The Beatles & Hackney Diamonds by The Rolling Stones – The Beatles’ posthumous release Now and Then took home Best Rock Performance, while The Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds was named Best Rock Album, proving that rock legends still dominate the genre.

Best Comedy Album: The Dreamer by Dave Chappelle – Comedy lovers were treated to Chappelle’s latest special, The Dreamer, which earned him another Grammy win for Best Comedy Album.

Best R&B Performance: Made For Me (Live On BET) by Muni Long – Muni Long’s soul-stirring performance of Made For Me captured the R&B community’s attention, leading to her win.

Best Music Video: Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar – Lamar’s Not Like Us didn’t just win Song of the Year—it also nabbed Best Music Video for its creative, thought-provoking visuals.

The 2025 Grammys were packed with iconic moments, and these winners have set the stage for an unforgettable year ahead. From Beyoncé’s continued reign to Kendrick Lamar’s dominance, it’s clear that the 2025 Grammy Awards celebrated artists who are pushing boundaries and changing the game in music.