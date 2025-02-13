1-888-691-1079

The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Rom-Com Binge: 20+ Must-Watch Love Stories

Feb 13, 2025 | Story of the Hour

Valentine’s Day is here, and whether you’re a hopeless romantic or just looking for a feel-good flick, there’s no better way to celebrate than with a classic rom-com. From ‘80s favorites to modern hits, The Hollywood Reporter has curated a list of 26 must-watch romantic comedies—so grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for all the love and laughter.

Here are some highlights from the list:

  1. You’ve Got Mail (1998) – The OG online romance starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
  2. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) – A modern Shakespearean love story featuring a young Heath Ledger.
  3. Sleepless in Seattle (1993) – More Meg Ryan magic with Tom Hanks in this heartwarming tale of fate.
  4. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) – A Gen Z favorite with all the high school romance feels.
  5. Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – A dazzling love story set against Singapore’s high society.
  6. When Harry Met Sally (1989) – The rom-com gold standard. Will they or won’t they?
  7. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) – Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey at their best.
  8. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – Julia Roberts in a classic love triangle with a bittersweet twist.
  9. The Proposal (2009) – Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds fake their way to romance.
  10. Love, Actually (2003) – A multi-layered love story with a holiday twist.
  11. Pretty Woman (1990) – Richard Gere and Julia Roberts redefine fairy-tale romance.
  12. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone bring the charm.
  13. Pretty in Pink (1986) – The ultimate John Hughes teen love story.
  14. How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) – Taye Diggs and Angela Bassett heat things up.
  15. Moonstruck (1987) – Cher and Nicolas Cage deliver romance with an Italian flair.
  16. Notting Hill (1999) – Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant prove love can be found anywhere.
  17. Never Been Kissed (1999) – Drew Barrymore goes back to high school for a second shot at love.
  18. Anyone But You (2023) – A fresh take on the enemies-to-lovers trope.
  19. Red, White & Royal Blue (2023) – A modern LGBTQ+ royal romance.
  20. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) – A hilarious culture-clash love story.

Of course, no list is complete without The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates—because Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore are rom-com royalty. And while Wedding Crashers leans more into comedy, who’s to say it doesn’t count?

Whether you’re planning a cozy night in or a rom-com marathon with friends, these films will bring all the heartwarming moments and laugh-out-loud romance you need this Valentine’s Day.

