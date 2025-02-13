The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Rom-Com Binge: 20+ Must-Watch Love Stories

Valentine’s Day is here, and whether you’re a hopeless romantic or just looking for a feel-good flick, there’s no better way to celebrate than with a classic rom-com. From ‘80s favorites to modern hits, The Hollywood Reporter has curated a list of 26 must-watch romantic comedies—so grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for all the love and laughter.

Here are some highlights from the list:

You’ve Got Mail (1998) – The OG online romance starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) – A modern Shakespearean love story featuring a young Heath Ledger. Sleepless in Seattle (1993) – More Meg Ryan magic with Tom Hanks in this heartwarming tale of fate. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) – A Gen Z favorite with all the high school romance feels. Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – A dazzling love story set against Singapore’s high society. When Harry Met Sally (1989) – The rom-com gold standard. Will they or won’t they? How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) – Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey at their best. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – Julia Roberts in a classic love triangle with a bittersweet twist. The Proposal (2009) – Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds fake their way to romance. Love, Actually (2003) – A multi-layered love story with a holiday twist. Pretty Woman (1990) – Richard Gere and Julia Roberts redefine fairy-tale romance. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone bring the charm. Pretty in Pink (1986) – The ultimate John Hughes teen love story. How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) – Taye Diggs and Angela Bassett heat things up. Moonstruck (1987) – Cher and Nicolas Cage deliver romance with an Italian flair. Notting Hill (1999) – Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant prove love can be found anywhere. Never Been Kissed (1999) – Drew Barrymore goes back to high school for a second shot at love. Anyone But You (2023) – A fresh take on the enemies-to-lovers trope. Red, White & Royal Blue (2023) – A modern LGBTQ+ royal romance. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) – A hilarious culture-clash love story.

Of course, no list is complete without The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates—because Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore are rom-com royalty. And while Wedding Crashers leans more into comedy, who’s to say it doesn’t count?

Whether you’re planning a cozy night in or a rom-com marathon with friends, these films will bring all the heartwarming moments and laugh-out-loud romance you need this Valentine’s Day.