The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Rom-Com Binge: 20+ Must-Watch Love Stories

Valentine’s Day is here, and whether you’re a hopeless romantic or just looking for a feel-good flick, there’s no better way to celebrate than with a classic rom-com. From ‘80s favorites to modern hits, The Hollywood Reporter has curated a list of 26 must-watch romantic comedies—so grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for all the love and laughter.
Here are some highlights from the list:
- You’ve Got Mail (1998) – The OG online romance starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) – A modern Shakespearean love story featuring a young Heath Ledger.
- Sleepless in Seattle (1993) – More Meg Ryan magic with Tom Hanks in this heartwarming tale of fate.
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) – A Gen Z favorite with all the high school romance feels.
- Crazy Rich Asians (2018) – A dazzling love story set against Singapore’s high society.
- When Harry Met Sally (1989) – The rom-com gold standard. Will they or won’t they?
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) – Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey at their best.
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – Julia Roberts in a classic love triangle with a bittersweet twist.
- The Proposal (2009) – Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds fake their way to romance.
- Love, Actually (2003) – A multi-layered love story with a holiday twist.
- Pretty Woman (1990) – Richard Gere and Julia Roberts redefine fairy-tale romance.
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone bring the charm.
- Pretty in Pink (1986) – The ultimate John Hughes teen love story.
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) – Taye Diggs and Angela Bassett heat things up.
- Moonstruck (1987) – Cher and Nicolas Cage deliver romance with an Italian flair.
- Notting Hill (1999) – Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant prove love can be found anywhere.
- Never Been Kissed (1999) – Drew Barrymore goes back to high school for a second shot at love.
- Anyone But You (2023) – A fresh take on the enemies-to-lovers trope.
- Red, White & Royal Blue (2023) – A modern LGBTQ+ royal romance.
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) – A hilarious culture-clash love story.
Of course, no list is complete without The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates—because Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore are rom-com royalty. And while Wedding Crashers leans more into comedy, who’s to say it doesn’t count?
Whether you’re planning a cozy night in or a rom-com marathon with friends, these films will bring all the heartwarming moments and laugh-out-loud romance you need this Valentine’s Day.