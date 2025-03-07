This Week in Science: Make-Up Sex, Woolly Mice, and More SpaceX Debris

Welcome to Nerd News, where we break down the biggest stories in science this week. From prehistoric throwbacks to very modern relationship habits, here’s what’s making headlines:

The Woolly Mammoth Project Just Got Mice-Sized

Scientists are still working on reviving the woolly mammoth, but they’ve taken a small, furry step in the right direction: woolly mice.

Colossal Biosciences, the biotech company leading the mammoth resurrection efforts, has successfully genetically engineered mice to have long fur and better cold resistance. The goal? Use similar gene-editing techniques to create a real, live woolly mammoth by 2028.

(And yes, the mice are adorable—check out the photo.)

Make-Up Sex Isn’t Just for Humans

Turns out, apes also use sex to patch things up after fights. A new study found that chimpanzees and bonobos frequently engage in reconciliation romps—basically, make-up sex—to resolve conflicts.

Also in sex-related science:

Men with high-quality swimmers tend to live longer.

tend to live longer. Women who have sex at least once a week also have longer lifespans.

(So… science says get busy, folks.)

Feathers on Airplanes?!

Aviation researchers are taking a cue from nature and suggesting planes should have feathers—or at least flexible, free-moving flaps that mimic feathers. These could help stabilize planes, reducing turbulence and fuel consumption.

Double Moon Landings—One Standing, One Face-Planting

Two companies made Moon landings this week:

Firefly Aerospace successfully touched down and shared epic footage of their landing. Intuitive Machines also landed—but things didn’t go quite as smoothly. The spacecraft likely tipped over after landing, but hey, it still counts!

SpaceX’s Starship Blew Up… Again

Elon Musk’s eighth Starship test launched yesterday, and while the booster was successfully caught by the giant “chopsticks” (yes, that’s what they call them), the ship itself lost control and had to be intentionally blown up mid-flight.

Debris rained down over the Caribbean, just like it did after their January launch, with footage quickly making the rounds online.

Space travel isn’t easy, folks.