TikTok Laundry Hack Sparks Debate—Here Are 10 More “Genius” Boyfriend Tips Women Might Be Missing!

A TikTok user recently went viral after her boyfriend casually suggested tossing the laundry detergent cap into the washing machine—a move that apparently blew her mind. But, as any man will tell you, they’ve been dropping life-changing wisdom for years… if only someone bothered to listen!

So, in honor of underrated boyfriend brilliance, we present:

Top 10 Life Hacks From Boyfriends (That Nobody Asked For)

1. Empty beer cans make beautiful sculptures.

(Sure, you could throw them away… or build an artistic tribute to your weekend.)

2. It’s never not funny to burp the alphabet.

(Some men believe this is a lost art that should be passed down through generations.)

3. Can’t remember someone’s name? Just yell “BRO!” and give them a bearhug.

(Advanced technique: “My guy!” also works in emergencies.)

4. Hairdryers also work on the crotch.

(Pro tip: This method isn’t just for hair—sometimes, things need a little extra drying time.)

5. Clothing hampers are merely a suggestion.

(Floors, chairs, and any flat surface are all acceptable clothing storage options.)

6. There’s no such thing as spending too much time on fantasy football.

(Real life? Sure, that can wait—but the draft? That’s serious business.)

7. Don’t pick a restaurant based on its wine selection—base it on its TV selection.

(Sports bars never disappoint. )

8. Crocs go with everything.

(And they’re elite performance wear for both beach days AND formal events.)

9. If you wave your hand behind your butt after you fart, you can direct the smell.

(“Crop-dusting” just leveled up.)

10. The answers to all of life’s questions are in Scarface.

(“Say hello to my little friend” applies to so many situations, apparently.)

Final Thoughts

So, next time your boyfriend randomly drops a piece of advice, pause for a moment—because you never know… it just might change your life. Or, at the very least, make you question how they’ve survived this long.

What’s the funniest life hack your boyfriend (or any guy) has ever given you? Drop it in the comments!