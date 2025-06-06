Tom Cruise Sets Guinness World Record for Flaming Parachute Jumps in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise just took “doing your own stunts” to a whole new, fiery level.

While filming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the seemingly ageless action star pulled off a stunt so intense, it earned him a Guinness World Record: Most Burning Parachute Jumps by an Individual. And no, that’s not a figure of speech—he literally parachuted while on fire.

According to Guinness, Cruise jumped from a helicopter 16 times, strapped to a parachute pre-soaked in fuel and intentionally lit ablaze. It’s a stunt so dangerous that even veteran stunt performers haven’t come close to matching the feat. But for Cruise, this is just another day at the office.

Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief said it best: “Tom doesn’t just play action heroes—he is an action hero! A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do.”

In behind-the-scenes footage, Cruise calmly explains the terrifying logistics: “If this is twisted while it’s burning, I’m going to be spinning and burnt. I have to kick out of the twist and then ignite in 10 seconds.” He adds, “We’re going to be real smart. I’m not saying be risky. We don’t take risks, obviously.”

“Obviously.”

This flaming stunt sets the tone for The Final Reckoning, which promises to be the biggest and boldest installment in the Mission: Impossible saga. With Cruise turning 62 this year, it seems the only direction he’s heading is up—and sometimes, straight out of a flaming helicopter.

So while most actors are content with green screens and body doubles, Cruise is out here rewriting the stunt rulebook—one blazing parachute jump at a time.