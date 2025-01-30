Want to Try the “Healthiest Meal in the World”? It Includes Cheese AND Chocolate!

If you thought healthy eating meant saying goodbye to your favorite indulgences, think again. A nutritionist in the UK has created what she calls the “healthiest meal in the world,” and believe it or not, it includes cheese and—wait for it—chocolate!

This isn’t just any meal, though. This three-course culinary masterpiece is packed with nutrient-dense ingredients and clocks in at just 1,200 calories, making it a solid option for anyone looking to eat clean without feeling deprived. So, what exactly does this meal consist of? Well, get ready for some surprising (but delicious) ingredients.

Starter: Labneh Cheese with Roasted Tomatoes and Broccoli

Forget bland salads—this starter brings the goods. Labneh cheese, a creamy and tangy fermented cheese popular in the Middle East, is packed with probiotics that are great for gut health. It’s paired with roasted tomatoes (hello, antioxidants!) and roasted broccoli, making it a perfect, nutrient-rich way to kick off the meal.

Main Course: Citrus Mackerel Salad with Chickpeas, Fennel, and Red Onions

The main course is all about healthy fats and fresh flavors. Mackerel, one of the healthiest fish due to its high omega-3 content, takes center stage in this vibrant citrus salad. Topped with chickpeas, fennel, red onions, black olives, sauerkraut, and pumpkin seeds, this dish is a hearty, satisfying way to get your protein and healthy fats in one sitting.

Dessert: Tofu Chocolate Mousse with Blueberries

Yes, you read that right—chocolate for dessert! But it’s not your average milk chocolate mousse. This version uses dark chocolate (which has a ton of health benefits) and is paired with tofu for a creamy texture. The blueberries add a burst of antioxidants to round out this guilt-free yet indulgent treat.

Sure, this might not be your average “grab-and-go” meal, but with its combination of gut-friendly probiotics, brain-boosting omega-3s, and antioxidant-rich ingredients, it could just be the healthiest—and tastiest—way to nourish your body. If only someone else could make it for you!