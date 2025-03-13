Where’s Kelly? Clarkson Set to Return After Mysterious Break from Her Show—“She’s Fine,” Sources Say

Daytime TV has felt a little less sunny lately, and fans have been asking one question louder than a Kelly Clarkson chorus: Where’s Kelly?

The powerhouse vocalist and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show has been notably absent from her own set since March 5th. In her place? A parade of guest stars including Roy Wood Jr., Wanda Sykes, and Simu Liu, each bringing their own flair—but let’s be honest, no one does Kelly like Kelly.

With no official word from her reps and viewers growing more concerned than a soap opera cliffhanger, speculation started to swirl. Was she sick? Burnt out? Filming a surprise reboot of From Justin to Kelly? (Okay, probably not that last one.)

But according to TMZ, who spoke with “sources with direct knowledge”, Clarkson is totally fine. She’s just been handling a personal issue—one that “does not directly involve her.” Translation? She’s supporting someone or something behind the scenes, and taking care of business like the boss she is.

Now here’s the good news: she’s expected to return today. And you can bet your vintage denim jacket that fans will be tuning in to see if she addresses the mystery head-on, or keeps it classy and moves right along with a killer cover song and some couch banter.

Clarkson’s got a rep for being real, raw, and refreshingly human. Whether she opens up or not, the important thing is she’s okay—and back doing what she does best: connecting with people, spreading good vibes, and reminding us all that sometimes, life throws curveballs… but the show will go on.

So welcome back, Kelly. Daytime missed you—and so did we.