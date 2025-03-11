Whitetop the Wonder Llama: North Carolina’s Emotional Support Superstar Turns 28 and Breaks Records!

Get ready to “llama-aze” yourself, because we’ve got some totally rad news straight from the Tar Heel State! Guinness World Records has officially crowned Whitetop, a heartwarming, fluffy superstar from North Carolina, as the oldest llama in the world—at a jaw-dropping 28 years old!

That’s right, folks—this isn’t just any llama! Whitetop has been a beacon of joy, a furry little hero who works as an emotional support animal, offering comfort and smiles to sick kids who need it most. Talk about being a rock star in the animal kingdom! The average llama lifespan is around 15 years, with some lucky llamas reaching up to 20 in captivity. But 28? That’s practically the llama equivalent of a 100-year-old human! Cue applause!

Whitetop isn’t just aging like a fine wine; he’s also providing invaluable emotional support to children in need. His calming presence and gentle nature make him a beloved companion in local hospitals, where he spreads cheer to kids going through tough times. Who needs a superhero when you’ve got a llama in the room?

But wait—there’s more! Whitetop’s 28th birthday is coming up in May, and the excitement is palpable. It’s not every day you get to celebrate a record-breaking llama, right? Whether he’s prancing through fields or comforting a sick child, this gentle giant is a testament to the power of animal love and the joy they bring into our lives.

Whitetop’s amazing achievement is making waves, proving that with a little care, a lot of love, and a whole bunch of heart, even the most unexpected creatures can become icons. So here’s to you, Whitetop! May you continue to cheer up kids, break records, and show us all how to live our best, llama-filled lives.