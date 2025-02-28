Zendaya Joins “Shrek 5” as Shrek and Fiona’s Teenage Daughter!

Move over, Far Far Away, because Zendaya is coming to the swamp! Universal just dropped a teaser for Shrek 5, revealing the return of our favorite green ogre family—this time with a major twist: Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia is all grown up and will be voiced by none other than Zendaya.

That’s right, the Emmy-winning actress and fashion icon is lending her voice to Shrek’s teenage daughter, making her the latest star to join the beloved franchise. The teaser, which sent the internet into a frenzy, features an aged Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey, alongside a now-teenage Felicia. And from the looks of it, the years haven’t exactly mellowed Donkey out—because why would they?

For those who need a Shrek refresher (seriously, where have you been?), Shrek and Fiona were last seen in Shrek Forever After (2010), raising their triplet toddlers: Felicia, Fergus, and Farkle. Until now, the three little ogres had only been seen as adorable green babies, but in Shrek 5, it seems time has marched on, and Zendaya’s Felicia is stepping into the spotlight.

Plot details are still locked up tighter than the Fairy Godmother’s spellbook, but it’s clear that Shrek 5 is leaning into the next generation. Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy are all back to reprise their iconic roles, ensuring that the film keeps its original charm, humor, and heart.

Fans are already theorizing what this means for the beloved franchise. Will Felicia take center stage as the new hero of Far Far Away? Is she rebellious like Fiona or awkwardly endearing like Shrek? And, most importantly, does Donkey still have unlimited energy after all these years?

What we do know is that Shrek 5 is slated to hit theaters Christmas 2026, meaning we have plenty of time to prepare for the most shrektacular family reunion of the decade.

Stay tuned, because if this teaser is anything to go by, Shrek 5 is going to be ogre-the-top in the best way possible!



(You can see Zendaya’s character in the announcement here.)

(Hollywood Reporter)